WhatsApp Update: Users can soon hide locked chats

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is creating a new feature that will allow users to hide their locked chats.

Currently, the entry point to access the blocked chats list is constantly visible in the chats list whenever there is at least one protected conversation, potentially making it evident to anyone with dial-in access that blocked conversations exist. With this upcoming feature enabled, users can remove the entry point and reveal the list of blocked chats by entering a secret code in the search bar.

According to WhatsApp, introducing the feature to hide the entry point to access locked chats and adding a secret code feature to reveal the list of protected conversations represent significant advances in user privacy.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the company mentioned, "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account."

Although the access keys underwent initial testing within the WhatsApp beta channel, they are now ready to be released to the general user base. However, more information is needed regarding the inclusion of WhatsApp passcodes for iPhone users.

The company has revealed that Android passcode support will be phased in over the coming weeks and months. Passcodes provide an alternative to traditional passwords by using the authentication methods on your device.