Live
- Bihar Police forms 'Anti Romeo Squad' to prevent eve teasing, molestation during Durga Puja
- SC lawyer, who complained against Mahua Moitra, writes to Delhi CP anticipating direct threat to his life
- Israel steps up preparations for Gaza ground offensive
- International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme
- Composing for ‘Dhak Dhak' different ball game but loved it: singer Shruti Pathak By Jemima Raman
- RaGa effect: Bahadurpura candidate assertive about party’s win
- Plastic has become threat to Environment, Use steel and Porcelain items Telangana CS
- AIMIM has named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi
- Delhi Lt Guv launches Project iconic Gole Market
- PM nod to Naidu's appointment as nominated member of Gandhi Peace Prize jury: Reddy
Just In
WhatsApp Update: Users can soon hide locked chats
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly in the process of developing a feature that allows users to hide blocked chats. Not long ago, there were reports that WhatsApp was working on introducing a secret code feature for locked conversations.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is creating a new feature that will allow users to hide their locked chats.
Currently, the entry point to access the blocked chats list is constantly visible in the chats list whenever there is at least one protected conversation, potentially making it evident to anyone with dial-in access that blocked conversations exist. With this upcoming feature enabled, users can remove the entry point and reveal the list of blocked chats by entering a secret code in the search bar.
According to WhatsApp, introducing the feature to hide the entry point to access locked chats and adding a secret code feature to reveal the list of protected conversations represent significant advances in user privacy.
In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the company mentioned, "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account."
Although the access keys underwent initial testing within the WhatsApp beta channel, they are now ready to be released to the general user base. However, more information is needed regarding the inclusion of WhatsApp passcodes for iPhone users.
The company has revealed that Android passcode support will be phased in over the coming weeks and months. Passcodes provide an alternative to traditional passwords by using the authentication methods on your device.