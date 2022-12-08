WhatsApp update: WhatsApp avatar to create personal stickers

WhatsApp will now allow you to create your own sticker pack! Just like the avatar feature on Facebook, WhatsApp adds the ability to create a cartoon version of yourself and generate a sticker pack. The feature is similar to Facebook's version of avatar, and users can create their own stickers, like Animojis on iOS. The difference is that these will not be animated.



WhatsApp says in an official blog that avatars want you to create a digital version of your personality and allow you to customize it with accessories and items like clothing, jewellery, facial features, and more. You can choose from billions of combinations of various looks like outfits, hairstyles, facial hair, accessories, and more. Once selected, WhatsApp will create a custom sticker pack based on your avatar.

WhatsApp avatar to create personal stickers

WhatsApp claims that users can use the avatar as their new profile picture. You can have a simple one or one of 36 different custom stickers that reflect different emotions and actions.

WhatsApp says that avatars will continue to improve in the future, allowing users to create styling enhancements like lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more.

The update is currently rolling out, and you might soon use it. Once the update is available for download, you can create the avatar's sticker pack by following the below steps.

♦ Once the update is downloaded, open any chat window and access the emoji menu. After the label tab, you will find a new "avatar" tab. Click on it.

♦ After you open it, WhatsApp will ask you to create a new avatar of your own and generate a sticker pack based on your customization.

♦ Continue with the customization part. Choose your outfit, headgear, facial features, accessories and more; now proceed to create your avatar.

♦ WhatsApp will generate a sticker pack of your avatar. You can now tap on them to send them as stickers, just like you do on Facebook.

♦ Also, you can go to Settings and tap on your profile picture. You can now choose the avatar option as your profile photo option.