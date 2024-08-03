WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Enhance Meta AI Usability

In the tech world, competition among giants is heating up as they strive to make their latest chatbots the go-to choice for users. While OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini currently lead the pack, Meta is making strides by integrating Meta AI into its suite of social media apps: Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. This move aims to simplify user interaction with the Meta AI chatbot across these popular platforms.

Sneak Peek into the New Feature

A recent publication shared a screenshot offering a glimpse of a conversation using this new feature. The image reveals the voice message option prominently displayed in the Meta AI interface, suggesting that interacting with the chatbot via voice messages could mimic typical user interactions.

Multilingual Support on the Horizon

Although Meta has yet to announce which languages the new voice message feature will support, it is expected that the company will prioritize multilingual capabilities. This is particularly crucial given Meta's extensive user base in South Asian countries, where diverse languages are spoken.

Addressing User Preferences for Interaction

Many users are reluctant to type lengthy prompts for AI chatbots. To address this, Meta has rolled out a feature in the WhatsApp beta for the latest Android version (2.24.16.10). This update allows users to engage with Meta AI through voice messages, a feature highlighted by WeBetaInfo. Previously, interactions with Meta AI were limited to text and video formats.

Capabilities and Future Prospects

The new voice message feature raises questions about its functionalities. It remains to be seen whether it will handle tasks like replying to messages and suggesting responses or if it will be restricted to voice support for web searches and recommendations. If it is the latter, Meta AI may face stiff competition from the existing voice support features on smartphones.

Limited Beta Access

Currently, this voice message feature is available to a select group of beta testers. However, it is anticipated that broader access will be granted to more users in the near future. As this feature evolves post-launch, its impact on user interaction with Meta AI will be closely watched.