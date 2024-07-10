WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Presents Voice Note Transcription in Hindi and English

When you're engrossed in work or attending a meeting, a voice note on WhatsApp can be a major interruption. Many of us have faced the dilemma of wanting to know the message's content without playing it out loud. Thankfully, WhatsApp is addressing this issue with a new feature. According to WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is now testing a function that converts voice messages into text, allowing users to read the content without needing to listen to it. This feature is available to a select group of beta users in certain countries who have updated to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

The feature supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian, with plans to add more languages in the future. Users can enable the transcription feature for both incoming and outgoing voice messages by downloading a language data package. This ensures that the transcription process occurs locally on the user’s device, maintaining privacy as the voice notes do not leave the device.

This new feature is particularly beneficial for users with hearing impairments, as it allows them to participate in conversations that include voice notes. Additionally, it offers convenience for all users by enabling them to quickly read the transcriptions of long voice messages instead of listening to them, making it easier to grasp the message content.

According to WA Beta Info, activating this feature requires downloading around 150MB of additional data. Once enabled, users will see a notification stating "Read voice messages with transcripts," indicating that the feature is active. The transcriptions are generated directly on the device, ensuring that no one else can access the voice notes or read the transcriptions, thereby preserving user privacy.

Currently, this transcription feature is in the testing phase and is available to a limited number of beta users. However, WhatsApp plans to expand its availability to more users soon. By introducing this feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance user convenience and accessibility, making communication smoother and more efficient for everyone.