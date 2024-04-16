Live
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing Feature to Show Recently Active Contacts
WhatsApp is experimenting with a feature that shows which of your contacts were recently active, enhancing user interaction.
WhatsApp has continuously rolled out new features to enhance the user experience, from encouraging new conversations to facilitating international payments for Indian users. A new feature in the works aims to help you decide who to message first by showing which contacts have been recently active.
According to a report from WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will provide users with a list of recent online contacts. A screenshot from the report shows a list of recently active contacts, making it easier to gauge who is more likely to respond to messages or calls promptly.
This feature offers a more convenient approach by displaying a list of recently active contacts instead of making users check each contact's activity status individually. The feature will not reveal the last seen or online status in these lists to protect users' privacy.
The feature is currently accessible to select beta testers who have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. In the coming weeks, more users will gain access to the feature.
This development aligns with WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and interaction. Another recent report suggested that WhatsApp may begin recommending contacts to users with whom they haven't communicated in a while.
WA Beta Info also shared that select beta testers were given access to this new feature, which could be aimed at improving the messaging experience. Located at the bottom of the chats list, this feature would allow easy access to potential new conversations without disrupting existing chats. Users who prefer not to receive suggestions can opt-out by closing the dedicated section at the bottom of the chats list.
The new recently active contacts feature and contact suggestions are being tested, and a future update could roll them out to a broader user base. These changes reflect WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to refining its platform and providing users with a more seamless messaging experience.