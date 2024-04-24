WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Bring In-App Dialer Feature for Calling Unsaved Contacts

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app worldwide, is developing an in-app dialer feature to address the inconvenience of calling unsaved contacts. This upcoming addition aims to simplify calling directly within WhatsApp, eliminating the need to save numbers in the device's address book.



The new feature will enable users to make calls directly from WhatsApp, facilitating temporary needs such as business discussions or quick inquiries without permanently saving contacts. The in-app dialer will enhance convenience, allowing users to call others without navigating away from the app.

This feature is expected to enhance the user experience by enabling voice calls using internet data, which is especially advantageous for international communication. It offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional cellular network calls, particularly for users with access to Wi-Fi or affordable data plans.

Although the feature is still under development and awaiting release in a future update, a leaked screenshot shows how the in-app dialer might appear.

In addition to the in-app dialer, WhatsApp reportedly works on a feature to manage favourite contacts more efficiently. Users can soon add, reorder, and remove favourite contacts and groups directly within the app's settings. Scheduled for a future update, this feature aims to streamline access to favourite contacts and groups from the calls tab, enhancing user convenience.

As WhatsApp has not officially confirmed these features, users should approach this information cautiously while awaiting further updates.