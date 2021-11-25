WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Get 5 New Features Soon

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications worldwide. Billions of users using the app, WhatsApp keeps adding new features and updates to keep things interesting. The company is reportedly currently working on a number of new features related to usability, privacy, and other things. WhatsApp recently brought a custom sticker creation tool to the WhatsApp web, which is also reported to be coming to mobile and desktop apps soon. Let's take a look at all the upcoming features of the Facebook-owned (now Meta) instant messaging app.



1. Time Limit to Delete Messages

More recently, it was reported that WhatsApp was changing the time limit for users to delete their messages. At present, WhatsApp allows you to delete messages that are up to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds old. Now, the company has been seen testing a time limit of 7 days and 8 minutes. Previously, it was reported that WhatsApp is removing a time limit for deleting messages, but that seems to have changed according to the latest development.

2. Audio Message Playback Controls

WhatsApp will also allow users to adjust the playback speed of audio messages or voice memos soon. According to a recent finding from the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, users will be able to increase the playback speed by 2x on voice memos. However, users will still not be able to slow down the playback speed, and the same option is also not available with voice memos.

3. Privacy Setting For Last Viewed Photo, Profile

Meta's proprietary instant messaging app is also testing a feature that will allow users to hide their last view, profile photo, and status from specific contacts. The feature is currently being tested on beta versions of Android and iOS. Currently, WhatsApp offers users three options: show their status, profile picture and last seen to "Everyone", "Nobody" and "My contacts". The report on WABetaInfo has now said that WhatsApp will add a new option which will be "My contacts ... except", and will allow users to select who to hide the status and profile picture they last viewed from.

4. Photo Editor

WhatsApp is also adding an in-app photo editor to its app, starting with WhatsApp Web. The company officially announced the feature earlier this month, saying that it is working to bring the photo editor to the WhatsApp web. With the latest feature, users can now add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen.

5. Manufacturer of Stickers For Mobile Applications

After the company released the new WhatsApp web sticker maker, there are now reports of the same for the mobile app. A present, WhatsApp only allows users to send stickers using pre-loaded or third-party sticker packs. In addition, a recent report in 91Mobiles hints that the company may allow iOS and Android users to create their own stickers soon.