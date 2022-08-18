WhatsApp users can soon recover deleted messages

WhatsApp is working on several exciting features that will improve the user experience. The messaging app is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to recover their deleted messages. The feature was seen in the recent Android beta update for WhatsApp. So, if you accidentally deleted the message you sent to someone, you can recover the message. Current settings do not allow users to recover deleted messages.



According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will provide the Undo button to users when they accidentally delete a message after sending it. "a snackbar shows up when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected: in this case, you have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone," So immediately after pressing the "delete for me" option, the undo button will appear. You can tap on that to correct your actions if you want.



Currently, the feature is available only to select beta testers. You need to install the latest beta update from the Play Store, so make sure to update your version of WhatsApp. If the snack bar doesn't appear when you use "delete for me" despite installing the latest beta version, that shows your WhatsApp account is not eligible to get the feature yet, but don't worry. As WhatsApp will make the feature available to more beta users in the coming days.



On a related note, WhatsApp is working on another feature that will allow users to hide their phone numbers from unknown users. The feature was first supported by Wabetainfo, a website that tracks all activities related to the messaging app. WhatsApp is scheduled to release a beta version 2.22.17.23, and only beta testers will have access to the feature. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature only on Android. iOS beta testers may get the feature in the future. The feature will also be limited to WhatsApp communities.