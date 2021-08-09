WhatsApp users money and identity under attack; How to stay safe

WhatsApp users have just been warned that they are increasingly attacked by scammers who manage to steal their money and even their identities (DNI) without their knowledge. WhatsApp is becoming a bigger target for attackers as it grows in popularity around the world, according to researchers.



Phishing attack: Using a smartphone can be risky if users aren't careful, thanks to several different forms of malware that can easily infect unsafe devices. However, malicious actors are now increasingly targeting users with phishing attacks. A phishing attack also tricks the user into entering their personal financial information on a false and misleading website or application. According to researchers at security firm Kaspersky, WhatsApp users are being targeted by an increasing number of scams and fraudulent links.

One of the scams described by Kaspersky is a fake website created by scammers that reportedly allows users to chat with "beautiful strangers" but leads them to a fake Facebook login page. Similarly, scammers send users bogus emails with links to WhatsApp "voicemail" that instead download malware to their computer or phone.

How WhatsApp Users Can Stay Safe: To stay safe, WhatsApp users need to be careful about all the links they receive on their smartphones and they need to make sure that they only open attachments or click on links from trusted sources.

WhatsApp users should never do: The most important thing to note is that there are no free lunches, so if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Entering their email and password into a random application or providing bank details to an unknown website is a recipe for disaster and users should beware of such fraudulent tactics while using their smartphones to stay safe. Tags: WhatsApp, Scam