Live
- Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses BJP Government Of Targeting Non-BJP States With Uniform Civil Code
- Understanding PCOS and its impact on hair growth: Treatment options
- Even God cannot save YSRCP from defeat in 2024 polls: Lokesh
- Indian Cinema is born
- WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker
- Hyderabad: ‘Guntur Karam’ latest schedule to be kick-started today
- Analysing the transition of students towards higher education
- Warangal: BRS presses demand for coach factory
- PL Sector Report - Asset Management Companies - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Equity to see traction; profitability to be intact
- Sircilla: ‘Dalit Bandhu a great boon to Dalits’
WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.The official changelog of the application...
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.
The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform, reports WABetaInfo.
This updated feature allows users to scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items.
The buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker and avatar sections have also been replaced and revamped as tabs, to make sure the navigation is clear.
Moreover, the platform improved the categorisation of avatar packs and provides users with a larger set of avatar stickers, the report said.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.
While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.
The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.