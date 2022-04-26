Whirlpool Launches 3D Cool AI Inverter Air Conditioners

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation launches its new range of 3D Cool AI Inverter Air Conditioners. Announcing the launch, Mr. KG Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, "We are proud to launch the all new 3D Cool AI Air Conditioners. The Adaptive Intelligence technology senses, adapts and even expands its cooling capacity to deliver high performance cooling in the harshest of summers."

A game changer in the world of cooling technology and first of its kind, the new range is equipped with AI Xpand technology that ensures adaptive cooling by intuitively expanding its cooling capacity to upto 115%. It is powered by 3D cool technology with 3 air intake vents and 4-way swing, that enable faster removal of hot air and maximum spread of cool air for optimum and efficient cooling.

An epitome of care, convenience and comfort, the 3D Cool AI AC through its unique Adaptive Intelligence Xpand Technology, Senses the cooling requirement, Adapts its performance and Expands its cooling capacity to deliver quick & efficient cooling. Taking care of the times when mercury is soaring high, the 3D cool air conditioner cools the room 25% faster vis-a-vis a normal inverter AC and ensures the cold air reaches every nook and corner of the room. Its distinctive Microblock technology removes 99.9% of bacteria in the room. The anti-rust coil coating prevents the coil from rusting and improves its life.

Stepping up the cooling technology further, the all-new 3D Cool AI air conditioners are also backed by an efficient compressor that cools even at a temperature of 55 degrees and the longer air throw facilitates uniform corner to corner cooling.

Available in 1 ton and 1.5 ton with 3 star and 5 star energy ratings, the range will be available on https://www.whirlpoolindia.com/ and all leading consumer electronic retail stores.

About Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool of India Ltd, is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. Headquartered in Gurugram, Whirlpool of India is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company owns three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Pondicherry and Pune. Each manufacturing setup is designed in ways conducive to growth and expansion while also ensuring efficiency and state-of-the-art processes. With over 110 years of global expertise, the company is present across multiple categories in India and Indian subcontinent with a wide product portfolio ranging from washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

Embracing the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, Whirlpool is committed towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced with consumers at the heart. Its 'Make in India' initiative, year on year Great Place To Work recognition, Superbrands award are all a testament of its endeavor to fulfil its stakeholder aspirations, and contribute to the economy.