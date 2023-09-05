Live
Just In
Why does Elon Musk blame the Antisemitism Group for X's falling ad revenue?
Elon Musk blames the ADL for falling US ad revenue at X Corp, formerly known as Twitter. Legal action is a possibility.
Elon Musk blames the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for a drop in US advertising revenue at X Corp., the former social media platform
Advertising sales continue to decline by 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” exerted by the ADL, Musk said in a series of posts on Monday.
The nonprofit has been “trying to take down” the platform since it bought it last year, “falsely accusing” it and him of being anti-Semitic, he said, adding that one possible option is to take legal action if it persists. . his accusations. Musk said he was "for free speech" but against anti-Semitism "of any kind."
The ADL had previously said that reports of harassment and extremist content on the platform had increased since Musk's inauguration. The recent spate of posts against the organization was part of an online campaign led by hate groups "clearly upset" by its recent meeting with X leaders, an ADL spokesperson said in an email.