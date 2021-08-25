Windows 11 Plays a Matching Game with Updated PowerToys Tool

Microsoft Windows 11 will be the company's biggest update to its operating system since Windows 10 was released six years ago, and the company has already allowed users to test the initial versions of the next update. Along with several new features coming to the operating system, Microsoft is also updating the system theme in other Windows products, giving everything a new coat of paint, so to speak, as well as adding new features. This will also extend to system applications such as the calculator, email and calendar and the screenshot tool, which have also received visual adjustments.



Now, it looks like a recent build of Windows 11 that the company has provided to users for testing, also includes an updated PowerToys application that has been given a visual overhaul to better match the Windows 11 interface, as discovered by OnMSFT. Microsoft's PowerToys Tool is an open-source collection of system utilities that can be used to better control the operating system for advanced users. The updated PowerToys feature is expected to be available once Windows 11 launches later this year.

Windows enthusiasts, especially power users hoping to see PowerToys with the new redesign, should note that the design is not complete and the company is still working on GitHub. This means that users can tell the company what they think about the changes and suggest improvements, which could be considered for the next version. Windows 11 is currently available for testing on two channels, the unstable Dev channel and the Beta channel, and any Windows user with a compatible PC can sign up to receive these builds.



Previously, we covered the redesign of some Windows applications that have received visual enhancements to match the company's Fluent design, including rounded corners, new icons, and the new WinUI controls. These include the Windows Snipping Tool, the Paint app, the Mail & Calendar app, and the Calculator app. We can expect to see more applications from the company updated to the new design before the operating system is released in the coming months.