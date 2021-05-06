Wipro opens innovation centre in London

Bengaluru: Global software major Wipro on Tuesday said that it opened an innovation centre in London to provide expertise to its global clients, including those in Britain.

"We will invest 16 million pounds over the next four years in the innovation centre at Holborn in London to provide digital, cyber security and cloud expertise to enterprises," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

The 75-year-old firm, which has been present in the United Kingdom (UK) over the last 25 years, employs 4,000 techies with domain expertise in digital consulting and business management.

"We hired 500 employees in Britain over the last 12 months and will increase our talent base in the coming years," said the statement.

The outsourcing firm recently acquired the UK-based Capco for $1.45 billion (Rs 10,551 crore), a management and technology firm, to provide digital, cloud and IT services to financial institutions in Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Capco acquisition adds 1,300 of its employees to Wipro, making it one of the largest global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI) sector.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on the occasion that trade and investment between the UK and India was creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both countries.

"I am pleased that Wipro has decided to join the legions of Indian firms investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth," said the statement, quoting Johnson.

British Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said that Britain was a global base for digital business solutions and London continued to be a leading hub for tech innovation.

"It's great to see Wipro taking advantage of this and open its innovation centre in London - a commitment to its 25 years presence in the UK and a boost for the vibrant tech scene that will support our economic recovery," said Grimstone in the statement.

Wipro chief executive Thierry Delaporte said that the innovation centre would enhance the company's presence in the region and be an engine of growth in digital transformation of Europe.

"The Covid pandemic has disrupted lives and businesses everywhere. There is a positive role for technology to play as we rebuild. We believe in technology's ability to support communities and drive the sustainable agenda," Delaporte said in the statement.

Wipro Europe's chief executive Pierre Bruno said as London was a hub of digital excellence, the innovation centre would draw on its best talent and digital expertise.

"Digital transformation is no longer an option. Digitalisation of businesses has accelerated and businesses which adapt and in-build resilience will succeed," added Bruno.