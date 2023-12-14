Words Become Brushes: Google's Imagen 2 Lets You Edit Images with Text Prompts

Google has unveiled Imagen 2, an advanced image-generation tool integrated into Vertex AI within Google Cloud. Imagen 2 represents a significant leap forward in transforming text into images, leveraging cutting-edge technology from Google DeepMind to enhance image quality and introduce a range of innovative features.

Excitingly, Google has released Imagen 2 as an upgraded version of its picture-making technology, making it accessible to select users on Vertex AI within Google Cloud.

Imagen 2 boasts impressive capabilities, enabling users to craft superior images through text prompts. The integration of smart technology from Google DeepMind has notably elevated the quality of the generated images.

Key features of Imagen 2 include:

- Generating clear and aesthetically pleasing images based on textual input.

- Accurately writing words in various languages onto images.

- Crafting logos for companies and products and seamlessly integrating them into images.

- Providing answers to questions about the content of an image and generating detailed captions.

- Supporting image creation in multiple languages, such as Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, English, and Spanish, with additional languages in the pipeline.

- Prioritizing safety and privacy, Imagen 2 incorporates special features to ensure compliance with Google's responsible and secure image creation standards.

Customers utilizing Imagen 2 receive additional support from Google in addressing legal concerns related to the images they produce. Google has committed to safeguarding users in cases of copyright or ownership disputes arising from images generated using Imagen 2.

Prominent companies, including Snap (Snapchat's parent company), Shutterstock, and Canva, have already embraced this innovative technology. Snap utilizes Imagen 2 to assist users in crafting shareable scenes, while Shutterstock employs it to transform text into images for storytelling. Canva leverages Imagen 2 to empower its users to effortlessly create stunning images.

In summary, Imagen 2 marks a significant advancement in image generation technology, offering users a versatile and powerful tool to create high-quality images through text prompts.