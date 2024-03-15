World Sleep Day: Gadgets to Help You Sleep Better

In the whirlwind of our everyday routines, sleep often gets pushed aside. But it's crucial for our health, affecting both our bodies and minds. World Sleep Day serves as a timely nudge to focus on good sleep habits and creating a restful space for ourselves. Yet, even in our bedrooms, unseen threats can disrupt our sleep; dangers lurk beneath the surface and in your bedroom air, compromising the very essence of a good night's sleep. Enter Dyson's lineup of gadgets designed to maintain a healthy home environment for better sleep. Here are a few suggestions that can help you sleep peacefully at night.



Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

With advanced features like HEPA + active carbon filters, Dyson Purifiers automatically detect pollutants in the room and effectively remove them from the air, ensuring a clean and healthy environment. Dyson’s Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection and is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1000 sq.ft. Alongside powerful projection, it is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise - making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, it is undoubtedly an ideal present that combines health and enhances your living room.Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (White/ Satin sliver) available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for INR 68,900.



Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde

Ensure a peaceful night's sleep for your family with the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde, designed to create a clean and healthy home environment conducive to restful sleep. Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture, and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real-time. There are several indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2, and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for INR 49,900.



Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1

Equipped with Dyson's signature filtration and airflow technology, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 delivers top-notch purification performance for all living spaces, especially during the ongoing pollution season. It efficiently captures 99.95% of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns utilizing its HEPA H13 filter to achieve a healthy indoor Air Quality Index (AQI). Available in the White colorway,the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 is available at a special festive pricing of INR 33,900 from Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.



Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™