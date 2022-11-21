World Television Day - Transition of Television in India

Today on November 21, World Television Day is observed across the world. At first the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed it in December 1996. TV is one of the marvellous inventions. This is the only electronic media that created a massive impact on us. The TV has witnessed exceptional growth – from a large simple TV to a smart and sleek TV. It has grown in all aspects of the studio, the transmitter and broadcast technology and the TV itself. Even the TV signals have been converted from analogue to digital, and today we have HD (high definition) TV, IPTV, mobile TV and 3D TV.



Today TV is no longer an 'Idiot Box'; it is an excellent example of broadcasting, communication, and computer convergence. We can browse, make video calls, and do social networking.

Somewhere around 1959, TV entered our country with experimental transmission from Delhi. This was a modest beginning with a makeshift studio and low-power transmitter. We used to have big-sized Analogue TVs, which was a community-watching experience.

In 1961 Television programmes were introduced for teachers.

In 1965 one hour service with a news bulletin was initiated daily; this included some entertainment programmes.

In 1967 Krishi Darshan and rural programmes were on track for farmers in Delhi and Haryana.

In 1972 TV services were stretched to a second city Mumbai.

By 1975 cities like Calcutta, Chennai, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Lucknow also had TV stations.

In 1975-76 the satellite Instructional Television Experiment brought TV to 2,400 villages in the most inaccessible and rural areas.

On April 1, 1976, Doordarshan separated from All India Radio and was given a separate banner – Doordarshan. Doordarshan was an independent public service broadcaster funded by the Government of India. Doordarshan's motto was "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", which interprets: 'The Truth is The God, and The God is Beautiful'. In 1977 the transmitters were to become operational. In 1980 we watched some great series like Hum Log, Ramayan, Bharat Ek Khoj, Rajani and Udaan. In the 1990 period, more series was telecasted; a few of them are Dekh Bhai Dekh, Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne, Farmaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Yug.

And the list goes on….And then we slowly shifted from Analogue TV to Digital TV.

Importance of World Television Day:

World Television Day celebrates the creation of television and its importance in our life. Televisions are now an essential part of our lives, offering us with entertainment and news in real time. Televisions still hold a special place in our hearts, despite the increase in the use of OTT services. Many people have the old habit of ending their days with some television pleasure.