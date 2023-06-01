WWDC 2023: Apple to unveil new Macs, AR/VR Headsets, and iOS 17

Apple will host its annual developer conference, WWDC 2023, on June 5. Typically at WWDC, the tech giant introduces next-gen operating systems for its iPhones, Mac computers, Apple Watch, iPad, and Apple TV. However, from time to time, the company introduces new hardware to keep the buzz alive. Notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple will launch "several new Macs" next week. We've already seen the introduction of the new generation MacBook M2 this year, although they were mostly soft launches (without any events). At the upcoming WWDC keynote, Apple is also expected to unveil a Reality headset, the company's first AR/VR headset.

Gurman reiterates the same update in his latest tweet. The post says, "I'm expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple's longest ever and easily exceed two hours."

An Apple analyst previously reported that Apple might release a new 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 SoC. It could be similar to the existing MacBook Air 13 with M2 but with a more extensive body. In addition, the laptop would feature a metal chassis and a non-touch LED screen. Despite an LED display panel, the new MacBook Air can offer a native resolution of 2560x1664 pixels and a brightness of 500nits. Apple may also add an improved 1080p FaceTime camera and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support. In addition, due to the grand design of the laptop, Apple may consider adding a larger battery with faster charging support.

Gurman had also reported on Apple's planning to release an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a base 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with internal chips, and an updated high-end version. MacBook Pro this year. The company may present one of these products at the next WWDC.

Additionally, Apple is expected to launch its first AR/VR headset, the Reality Pro. The device is expected to resemble existing VR headsets similar to ski goggles. However, Apple can boast about the build quality and weight of the device. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also reportedly working on a dedicated operating system for the headphones. Several reports have pointed out that Apple could kill off the iPhone with AR glasses in the next few years. The Reality Pro headset is a stepping stone into that reality. In addition to the hardware, we will see the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS. Though Apple may add new privacy features to stand out from rivals, details are still unclear.