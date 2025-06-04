WWDC 2025: How to Watch Apple Reveal iOS 26 and Major AI Updates on June 9

Apple is gearing up to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 from June 9 to June 13. The much-anticipated event will open with a keynote presentation on June 9 at 10:30 PM IST, promising a glimpse into the future of Apple’s software platforms.

The keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV and Developer apps — all free to access without any registration. Lasting around two hours, the keynote typically sets the tone for the entire week, unveiling updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and more.

One of the most talked-about changes this year could be a significant shift in Apple’s naming convention. Reports suggest Apple might ditch the version-based numbering in favor of a calendar-year naming scheme. That means iOS 19 could launch as iOS 26, aligning with iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26, to bring uniformity across all devices, especially with the Vision Pro already running on visionOS 26.

Design-wise, Apple is expected to roll out a visual refresh, inspired by visionOS’s clean and translucent interface. Internally known as Project Solarium, the update may include redesigned icons, more fluid widgets, and a more unified cross-device UI experience.

AI is also taking center stage this year. Apple will likely introduce a new, smarter Siri powered by on-device generative AI. The updated Siri could offer more natural interactions and enhanced capabilities. Developers can also expect advanced coding tools, possibly created in partnership with AI firm Anthropic, that use natural language for code generation and debugging.

iPadOS 26 may bring enhanced multitasking similar to macOS, along with upgrades to Apple Pencil integration. macOS 26 is rumored to feature an AI-enhanced Spotlight and smarter development tools in Xcode. Expect enhancements to visionOS as well, though no new hardware announcements are expected.

WWDC 2025 is shaping up to be software-heavy — and potentially transformative — for Apple’s entire ecosystem.



