  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

X iPhone App Introduces Passwordless Logins with Face ID or Touch ID

X iPhone App Introduces Passwordless Logins with Face ID or Touch ID
x
Highlights

The popular platform X has introduced passwordless logins on iPhones and iPads with passkeys, providing enhanced security with Face ID or Touch ID.

X has rolled out support for passkey logins on iPhones and iPads, offering members the convenience of secure access regardless of their "Premium" status. With passkeys, users can bypass entering passwords and rely on the device's security features, including Face ID, Touch ID, or the device's passcode.

This feature, currently available only in the US, allows X users to tie their account's security to the device's security by generating two cryptographic keys— one stored on X and the other locally. It operates as a highly secure "remember this device" system.

While X has not disclosed the timeline for extending passkey logins to Android or other platforms, its initial release is limited to the US. Users may experience variations in access as the rollout appears to be ongoing, with some users reporting delayed availability as of Tuesday night on the East Coast.



X joins significant tech companies such as Google, PayPal, Microsoft, and Nintendo in adopting passkey technology, contributing to the trend of passwordless logins for a more seamless and secure user experience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X