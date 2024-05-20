Ex-BJD minister Samir Dash joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a boost to the BJP in Odisha, BJD Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday joined the saffron party after quitting the regional outfit. The BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, party’s Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and other leaders welcomed Dash at the party headquarters here.

Dash had earlier in the day resigned from the BJD. The three-time legislator was annoyed after being denied a party ticket to contest the 2024 Assembly elections.

‘’I have joined the BJP after losing confidence in the BJD leadership. I will ensure that BJP candidate Pravati Parida wins elections in Nimapara Assembly segment,’’ Dash told reporters.

Dash tendered his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveying his decision to quit the primary membership of the regional party. In a video message, Dash said he worked sincerely for BJD since 2006 but now the leadership seemed to have lost confidence in him. ‘’Therefore, I resigned from the primary membership of the party today,’’ he said.

Dash was elected as MLA from Nimapara Assembly segment under Jagatsinghjpur Lok Sabha seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019 on a BJD ticket. He had also served as the School and Mass Education minister in Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet.

The BJD, however, denied him a ticket this time and nominated Dilip Nayak, who had recently switched over from the BJP. Earlier, BJD MLAs - Parsuram Dhada, Ramesh Chandra Sai, Arabinda Dhali, Premananda Nayak and Simarani Nayak - had resigned from the party. Two incumbent MPs- Bhartruhari Mahtab and Anubhav Mohanty - have also resigned from the BJD in the run-up to the twin polls for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly.