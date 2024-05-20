82% of Indians Prefer Traditional Sweets, Shaping the Future of Post-Meal Indulgence: Survey

Mumbai: Scandalous Foods, the pioneering B2B company known for its innovative approach to Indian sweets for the restaurant and catering industry, released a comprehensive survey report titled "Exploring the Evolving Landscape of Indian Sweets: Trends in Post-Meal Consumption Across India." The survey aimed to understand dessert preferences among Indian consumers, particularly focusing on the HoReCa segment.

The report, which encompassed responses from over 1,000 consumers and more than 100 restaurants, reveals that a staggering 82% of Indians prefer indulging in traditional sweets like Rasmalai and Shahi Tukda following their meals. This preference stands out significantly against other dessert options such as chocolates (25%), ice creams (10%), and Western desserts like cakes (20%).

Further insights from the survey indicated that sweets are most commonly enjoyed during dinner or evening meals, highlighting a cultural tradition of concluding the main meal of the day with a sweet note. The survey also uncovered a noteworthy trend towards healthier dessert choices, with a growing demand for desserts that are lower in sugar, utilise healthier ingredients, and cater to specific dietary preferences, including vegan options.

On special occasions such as festivals, weddings, and corporate events, the inclination towards traditional Indian sweets intensifies, underscoring their cultural significance in celebratory settings. Additionally, the survey revealed a burgeoning curiosity among consumers to explore innovative and fusion variations of traditional sweets, driven by social media influence and a desire for new culinary experiences.

Sanket S, Co-Founder of Scandalous Foods, emphasised the strategic focus, saying, "Our latest survey underscores a clear preference for traditional Indian sweets, which resonates deeply with our heritage and gastronomic traditions. At Scandalous Foods, we are excited to see such enthusiasm for traditional sweets, and we are committed to innovating within this space to meet the evolving tastes of our consumers, including the introduction of healthier and fusion sweets options. Indians appreciate novelty, but they also value familiarity. Therefore, we're prioritizing traditional sweets like mithai sundaes, shahi tukda, jalebi, and rabri."