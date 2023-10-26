X rolls out audio and video calling to users – How to use it

Elon Musk's X is now much more than a social media platform: it will now allow users to make audio and video calls on that platform. The social media platform introduces a new way for users to communicate with each other through audio and video calls. However, this feature is currently exclusive to X Premium (Twitter Blue) users using iOS devices, and there are plans to make it available to Android users soon.

If you are a free X user, you can still use this feature, but there are some rules to follow. You have control over who can call you by adjusting your Direct Messaging settings. By default, you can receive calls from people you follow or those in your address book. But there's a catch: to start a call, you and the person you want to call must have exchanged at least one Direct Message.

Here's an easy guide on how to start a call in X:

– Open your direct messages.

– Choose an existing chat or begin a new one.

– Click on the phone symbol.

– By tapping the corresponding icons, decide between 'Audio Call' or 'Video Call'.

Once you initiate a call, the person you call will receive a notification. They will still be notified about the missed call if they don't answer.

These audio and video calling features will work not only on iPhones but also on Android devices, Mac computers, and regular PCs. Interestingly, you won't need a phone number to use these features, making them even more convenient for users.

If you want to manage your calling preferences on X, follow these steps: Start by tapping the envelope icon to access your messages. Then, tap the settings icon in the top right corner to access the Messages settings. You can turn the audio and video calling feature on or off in this setting. If you enable it, you can specify who can contact you, including people in your address book, those you follow, and verified users.

This expansion of X's capabilities marks an exciting development, turning the platform into more than just a place for written publications. With the inclusion of audio and video calling, users can connect and communicate in new and engaging ways, regardless of the device they are using. This transformation could redefine how people interact on social media, bringing Twitter, now X, to a broader audience.



