X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is set to begin charging new users for various interactions on the site. Elon Musk announced that new users joining X will have to pay a small fee for liking, posting, replying, and bookmarking tweets. The account X Daily News, which frequently shares updates about the platform, was the first to note that the site's textual content has been updated to reflect that new users are required to pay a nominal annual fee to access the social network.



X Daily News reports that the fee policy is already in effect in New Zealand and the Philippines. Initially, this change was tested to reduce spam and improve user experience across the platform. Responding to the tweet, Musk said, "Unfortunately, a small fee for new user writing access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots. Current AI (and troll farms) can pass "are you a bot" with ease." "The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result," he further added.

Musk aims to address the issue of spam bots by introducing the fee, but he has yet to specify how X will manage the situation or prevent fake accounts and automated bots. It's possible that those who engage in spamming could simply pay the fee or create multiple accounts and wait to start posting. The move could deter some users from signing up due to the additional cost and effort, as there are other social networks available without such charges.

The fee is approximately $1, considering it costs around $1.75 in New Zealand currency. Currently, the policy of charging users for access is only in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding spam and bot accounts on Twitter, emphasizing the need for transparency and accuracy in user metrics. He has expressed that Twitter's advertising-driven model may contribute to the presence of these inauthentic accounts. Musk suggests that inflated user numbers due to bots could mislead advertisers and investors.