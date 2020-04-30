Xbox Game: This Microsoft Product Hits 10 Million Subscribers

It is all about the Coronavirus and its effects… from financial drop to academic year loss, this pandemic has left many problems around us and is still rapidly increasing.

This novel virus made all the people sit at home… Thus the load on internet and electricity usage has increased to the core. But still, the tech giants are managing to engage people with all their online applications. Be it education, games, books or health support, nowadays everything is possible with one click.

We saw record engagement in gaming this quarter:

• Xbox Live has nearly 90 million monthly active users

• Xbox Game Pass has more than 10 million subscribers

• Project xCloud has 100s of thousands of active users in preview across 7 countries, with more coming — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) April 29, 2020

Thus, the Microsoft 'Xbox Game' has bagged 10 million subscriptions amidst the Coronavirus lockdown period. This game was launched in 2017 and from then this is the highest number of subscriptions for this game. Being a moderate priced app (USD 9.99), it was downloaded by only a few gaming freaks.

But the situation is completely changed with the impact of Covid-19… Microsoft has reduced the cost of this game to USD 4.99 for its desktop version and made the people to look at its high-end application.

This news is shared by the Microsoft company's Communications Chief Frank Shaw. He termed this achievement as 'Record Engagement'…