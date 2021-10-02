Xbox makes it easy to find accessible games in its stores

Xbox is making it easier to find accessibility information for games, according to an announcement by the company in its Accessibility Showcase. Games in the Microsoft Store will have accessibility feature labels, so players with disabilities can ensure that games have the features they need before purchasing or downloading. The tags will appear in the store for Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL) members now and will eventually roll out for all Xbox users.



The tags address a problem commonly expressed by gamers with disabilities: they often have to do their own research to find out what games they can play. Listing certain functions in the store consolidates information that can be frustrating to track, especially if it is not available on developers' websites or in reviews. Publishers will also be able to link to additional store information. While the tagging system is starting in the Microsoft Store, Xbox says they will also start appearing on Xbox.com, the Xbox app on PC, and the Xbox Game Pass apps in the coming months.

Xbox says it plans to collect feedback from XAIL members over the next month before expanding the availability of the tags. Part of the fine-tuning of tags involves determining specific sets of criteria that games must meet to be tagged with each feature: a game with subtitles that cannot be resized, for example, would not meet the standard for tag options. Subtitle. The tag list includes 20 features such as narrated game menus, ticket remapping, and single stick gameplay, with more that could be added in the future based on player feedback.

There is also a new "Featured Accessibility" section in the store, with games in different categories based on the accessibility features they have, such as audio or visual. Search results will be able to be filtered by function in the coming months, according to Xbox.

Xbox also announced several other features that it says will be released soon:

Quick Settings, which allows people to turn accessibility features on or off without leaving a game or app. Global Color Filters on Xbox Series X | Yes, for people with colour blindness to customize how colours are displayed in games, apps, and menus. Night mode with adjustable brightness and filters, controller and power button light dimming, and programming options. A free course on game accessibility fundamentals for developers to launch on Microsoft Learn in late October.



