XElectron Unveils 15.6-Inch WiFi App-Based Digital Photo Frame: A Smarter Way to Relive Memories

XElectron, one of India’s fastest-growing homegrown consumer electronics and smart home technology brands, has announced the launch of its 15.6-inch touch screen WiFi App-based Digital Photo Frame, an advanced device designed to keep families, friends, and loved ones emotionally connected in the most effortless way. Launched in the midst of the festive season, the product also makes for a perfect gifting option — blending technology with emotion to let people share memories and moments instantly. The new frame combines cutting-edge display technology, wireless connectivity, and app-based control to offer a seamless platform for sharing photos and videos in real-time. Users can instantly send media from anywhere in the world through the dedicated smartphone application, allowing moments to be celebrated and cherished as they happen.

A Larger Canvas for Clearer Memories

With a 15.6-inch Full HD display, the frame delivers exceptional picture quality, enhancing every photograph with sharpness, vibrant colors, and lifelike detail. Its wide viewing angle ensures that images can be enjoyed clearly from any corner of the room, making it an ideal centerpiece for living spaces, offices, and gift occasions.

Smart Features for Connected Living

The XElectron Digital Photo Frame is more than just a display device. It offers a range of features designed for convenience and versatility:

WiFi-enabled sharing through the mobile app for instant photo and video uploads

Support for multiple formats, including images, video clips, and music playback

User-friendly interface for smooth navigation and control. The intuitive touch screen is much easier to use than ever before.

Expandable memory options for storing thousands of cherished memories

Remote updates so friends and family can contribute to the frame’s gallery from anywhere

Designed for Today’s Lifestyle

Whether used to celebrate milestones, send festive greetings, or share everyday moments, the digital frame serves as a bridge across distances. It is particularly valuable for families living apart, grandparents missing out on special events, or professionals who want a modern, elegant way to showcase visuals in their workspace.

A Vision for Emotional Connectivity

Commenting on the launch, Gagan Sharma, Managing Director at XElectron Technologies, said: “At XElectron, our mission has always been to create products that make technology human-centric. The 15.6-inch WiFi App-based Digital Photo Frame does exactly that, it transforms how we share memories, offering a smart yet personal solution for staying connected. This product is not just a device, but a channel that strengthens bonds across distances. Hence, can be considered as the perfect gifting option to your loved ones this festive season.”

Price and Availability

The XElectron 15.6-inch WiFi App-based Digital Photo Frame is priced at INR 11,990 and is now available to purchase through major e-commerce platforms and XElectron’s official website. With its blend of modern technology and ease of use, it is positioned as the ideal gifting solution for festivals, weddings, anniversaries, and corporate events, while also serving as a stylish and practical addition to any household.



