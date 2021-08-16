Xiaomi accidentally confirms Redmi 10 launch and specifications

The specifications, images and other important details of the Redmi 10 have apparently been published prematurely by a blog post on Xiaomi's global website Mi.com. The new Redmi phone was, until now, part of the rumours. It will come as the successor to the Redmi 9 that the Chinese company launched in August last year. As a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Redmi 10 is expected to come with a punch-hole display and quad rear cameras. The smartphone is also said to offer the latest MIUI experience.



As the XDA developers initially reported, Xiaomi published a blog post announcing the launch of Redmi 10 on Friday, August 13. The post was removed shortly after it appeared on the site, although its cached version was still active at the time of submission. history.

Redmi 10: Price and Availability

The blog post containing the details about the Redmi 10 did not include anything about its price and availability. However, it confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three different RAM + storage configurations: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The post also confirmed that the phone will be available in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colours along with a matte, smooth, and glossy finish, respectively.

Redmi 10: Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD + dot display (1,080x2,400 pixels) along with an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9, according to the official blog post. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. Some previous reports also indicated the same MediaTek chipset.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 10 will have a quad rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. . The phone will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

The Redmi 10 will come with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage versions. Xiaomi has also mentioned that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charge and 9W reverse charge support. Additionally, the phone will measure 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weigh 181 grams.