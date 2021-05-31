Xiaomi can charge 100% battery in eight minutes at 200W

On Monday, Xiaomi demonstrated its latest fast charging technology. The company claims that its new technology fully charged a Mi 11 Pro (custom build) with a 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes using a 200W wired "HyperCharge". The firm adds that the phone can be fully charged in 15 minutes with a 120W wireless charge. Xiaomi claims that the technology has set a new world record for wired and wireless charging.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge



Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

The Verge points out that charging speeds and capacity are the new areas in which Chinese phone companies compete. Xiaomi has been one of the best players in this regard. A few years ago, the company showcased 100W charging technology that could charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. A 120 W charging technology, introduced last year, charged the Mi 10 Ultra with a larger 4,500 mAh battery in 23 minutes.



In addition to Xiaomi, brands like Oppo have also demonstrated their fast charging technologies. Last year, the company introduced a 125W charging technology that powered a 4000mAh battery up to 41% in just 5 minutes.



Oppo gave an overview of how its charging technology worked, unlike Xiaomi. The firm said the technology is based on an improved SuperVooc architecture. In addition, flash charging uses a series of two-cell designs for better efficiency. The design also allows charging pumps to be used to cut dual cell voltage in half during discharge. You can learn more about Oppo's 125W fast charging technology here.



That said, Xiaomi has yet to reveal when the latest charging technology will be commercially available.





