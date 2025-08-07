Xiaomi India Launches Eco-Village Initiative in Partnership with BharatCares

Xiaomi India today announced the launch of its Eco-Village initiative, a flagship rural development program aimed at fostering long-term sustainability through community-driven, technology-enabled transformation. The initiative, launched in collaboration with Shri Mahakal Education and Charitable Trust (BharatCares), will begin with pilot projects in two villages: K. Palasandra in Tumakuru, and Sonnenahalli near Bengaluru.

With this program, Xiaomi India is extending its innovation-led philosophy beyond devices and into the heart of communities, addressing core developmental issues around environment, infrastructure, and livelihoods. The Eco-Village initiative focuses on five integrated areas: renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, plantation and sustainable agriculture. These efforts are closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including clean water and sanitation, zero hunger, affordable and clean energy, and responsible consumption and production.

The project will introduce a range of technology-backed solutions tailored for rural settings. These include solar panel installations at community learning centers, rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, battery-powered waste collection vehicles, and drip irrigation systems to support efficient farming practices. Each intervention will be tracked using real-time dashboards and mobile feedback tools, ensuring continuous monitoring, accountability, and improvement.

To formally commence the program, Xiaomi India and BharatCares hosted foundation stone-laying ceremonies on 4th, and 5th August across the two locations. These events will kick off the construction of solid waste management centers, rejuvenation of neglected water bodies, and extensive plantation drives. Residents will be introduced to the initiative’s long-term vision, with participation from Xiaomi India representatives, BharatCares teams, and local officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "At Xiaomi India, we have always believed that innovation should serve a larger purpose. The Eco-Village initiative reflects our long-term commitment to India by using our engineering mindset to address real on-ground challenges. This program represents a step toward building stronger, more resilient communities that grow alongside India’s progress."

Varun Madan, Chief People Officer, Xiaomi India, added, "The Eco-Village initiative reflects the very core of Xiaomi India's values: taking ownership, co-creating with purpose, and driving meaningful outcomes. By working together with local communities, this project stands as a testament to what can be achieved when we combine compassion with a results-driven mindset. It is a step towards a more inclusive, sustainable, and human-centric future."

Bhomik Shah, Managing Trustee of BharatCares stated "This initiative stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a greener, healthier future by empowering communities with innovative solutions, fostering harmony between progress and the planet, and laying the foundation for resilient, self-sustaining habitats for generations to come."