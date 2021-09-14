Xiaomi Smart Glasses Brings Calling, Photos and Navigation Features

Xiaomi has presented the new Xiaomi Smart Glasses, its first new wearable smart eye device. Xiaomi smart glasses look like normal sunglasses, but they are integrated with sensors and an imaging system to enable various smart functions, including navigation and real-time text translation. The Xiaomi smart glasses are lightweight, weighing 51 grams, and integrate new MicroLED optical waveguide technology to display messages and notifications in front of your eyes, the company said. The Xiaomi Smart Glasses are also said to be able to make calls, offer navigation using augmented reality (AR), capture photos, and translate text right in front of your eyes.



The new Xiaomi smart glasses have been announced, but no information on pricing and availability was revealed. The wearable device is likely to be available first in China before reaching global markets. Xiaomi's new smart glasses will compete with the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses recently unveiled by Facebook. Facebook has adopted classic Wayfarer frameworks and built-in smart components to enable various functionalities.

Xiaomi smart glasses have a square frame with a band at the top. The band at the top of the ears is a bit thick, presumably loaded with sensors. As mentioned above, the glasses adopt MicroLED imaging technology to reduce the design space required in the structural design as well as the overall weight of the device. Xiaomi says that MicroLEDs have a higher pixel density and a simpler structure. This allows for a more compact display, as well as easier display integration. It has a display chip that measures only 2.4x2.02mm. Under a microscope, Xiaomi says the screen is roughly the size of a grain of rice, with individual 4μm pixels.

Xiaomi has opted for a monochrome display solution to allow enough light to pass through and is said to be capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 2 million nits. The company says that the Xiaomi Smart Glasses integrate a total of 497 components, including miniature sensors and communication modules. According to Xiaomi, the wearable device can perform independent operations such as browsing, taking photos, acting as a teleprompter and offering translations of text and photos in real-time. Xiaomi smart glasses are also said to minimize interruptions at inconvenient times and display important information when critical.

The new Xiaomi smart glasses weigh only 51 grams and are compatible with the XiaoAI artificial intelligence assistant for voice commands. This is said of the "main interaction method". The glasses will filter the notifications and show only the most important ones. For example, smart home alarms, urgent information from office applications, and messages from important contacts will take priority over others. The new glasses come with a built-in dual beamforming speaker and microphone to enable the phone call function. In addition, Xiaomi smart glasses can present roads and maps in front of you in real-time so that you can keep your eyes on the road safely and comfortably.