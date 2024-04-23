Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A, and More: Prices and Features

Xiaomi unveiled a range of new devices at the Smarter Living event, including the Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A, Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, and a handheld garment steamer. The Redmi Pad SE starts at Rs 12,999, while the garment steamer costs Rs 2,299.



The Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The tablet offers 128GB of storage and an 8,000mAh battery. Prices start from Rs 12,999, with an additional Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI Bank card users.

The Redmi Buds 5A, priced at Rs 1,499, boasts 12mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It offers 28 hours of playback and features ANC and IPX4 water resistance.

Additionally, Xiaomi launched the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, featuring laser-based navigation and turbo suction power of 4000 Pa. It is priced at Rs 19,999, and a special launch offer and sale will start on April 29.

Lastly, the handheld garment steamer, priced at Rs 2,299, promises efficient de-wrinkling of clothes with a steady steam rate of 24g per minute and a quick heating function. It will be available online and offline from April 29.