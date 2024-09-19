YouTube Introduces AI Model Veo to Transform Shorts with 6-Second Clips

YouTube is elevating its platform by introducing a new AI video generation model, Veo, developed by Google DeepMind. This cutting-edge technology will be integrated into YouTube Shorts, giving creators the ability to craft high-quality backgrounds and six-second clips. The announcement comes as part of YouTube's ongoing effort to harness AI technology to enhance the creative capabilities of its users.



Launched this year, Veo competes directly with OpenAI's video AI model, Sora. During the "Made by YouTube" event, the company revealed how Veo can streamline video production for creators, helping them brainstorm and generate ideas directly within YouTube Studio. Veo will also allow creators to create AI-enhanced thumbnails and respond to comments with AI-generated responses.

How Veo Will Work in YouTube Shorts

Veo's introduction to Shorts brings a new level of flexibility and creative freedom for users. It builds on YouTube's earlier AI innovation, Dream Screen, which launched in 2023 to help creators generate backgrounds for Shorts. Unlike its predecessor, Veo can not only create but also edit and remix pre-existing footage, giving creators more room for creativity.

One of the most exciting features is Veo's ability to generate six-second video clips for Shorts. Using Dream Screen, creators can enter a prompt to generate four custom images from which they can animate a video clip. This new function will allow creators to bridge narrative gaps in their content more seamlessly and enhance visual storytelling.

Later this year, YouTube will fully integrate Veo with Dream Screen. To ensure transparency, all AI-generated content on Shorts will be marked with a watermark using DeepMind's SynthID technology, distinguishing AI-created content from original footage.

New Features Coming to YouTube

Beyond Veo, YouTube is rolling out several other features to enhance both creator and viewer experiences. The Jewels feature will allow viewers to send digital gifts during livestreams, boosting interaction between creators and their audiences. Initially launching in the U.S., this feature aims to foster deeper engagement during live sessions.

YouTube is also upgrading its dubbing capabilities and expanding its language support to include French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. The platform is also testing a new "expressive speech" mode, which will preserve creators' tone and background sounds in dubbed content, creating a more authentic listening experience.

In addition, YouTube's Community feature will be extended to more channels, offering creators and audiences new ways to connect through shared posts and real-time interaction. The Hype feature, initially launched in Brazil, Turkey, and Taiwan, will also be expanded to new markets. This feature lets fans show support for their favourite creators, with the most popular videos highlighted on a special leaderboard.