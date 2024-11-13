YouTube Tests AI-Powered Music Remixes for Creator Shorts

YouTube is testing an AI-powered feature allowing select creators to "restyle" licensed music for Shorts, enabling them to alter a song's mood or genre with a simple prompt. This Dream Track AI tool generates a reimagined 30-second soundtrack, giving creators more creative freedom with licensed tracks.

The Dream Track experiment uses AI to create music featuring the voices of participating artists, including Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, and John Legend. However, it remains unclear which songs are included in this feature or which music labels YouTube has partnered with for this trial.

According to a June report from the Financial Times, YouTube has been in discussions with major music labels to explore using their songs for AI training, potentially expanding the catalogue available for remixing.