1 killed, 3 injured in road mishap at Tolichowki flyover

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, one person was killed and three others were grievously injured after a car rammed into the parapet wall of Tolichowki flyover on Sunday night.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in the car when the driver at a high speed rammed it into the parapet wall of the flyover while on way from Shaikpet towards the city.

One person died on the spot while the remaining three sustained injuries. All the injured are shifted to hospital while the body of the person who died was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case was registered.