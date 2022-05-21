1 killed, 4 hurt in ghastly mishap

Nizamabad: In a ghastly mishap a person was killed on the spot and four others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck from behind on National Highway 44 near Kamareddy on Saturday.

Man identified as Shashank, a Civil contractor died on the spot, while four other passengers suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. The injured in the car believed to be residents of Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

According to reports, the incident took place when the car coming from Nizamabad hit the truck from behind while it was taking a reverse turn. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday night, in yet another alleged honour killing in Hyderabad, a man was stabbed to death at Begum Bazaar and at least four persons were taken into custody by the police

Man identified as Panwar was with his father Rajendar on a two-wheeler when the miscreants attacked and stabbed him to death.

According to the Shahinayathgunj police, Panwar had married Sanjana about one and a half years ago against the wishes of her family. Both hail from different castes. Police suspect Sanjana's relatives to be behind the killing.

Meanwhile trade associations have called for a Begum Bazaar market bandh on Saturday. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any trouble.