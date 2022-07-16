1 missing as boat capsizes in Godavari

• Many villages marooned, power connectivity hit

• CM KCR puts district administration on alert

Bhadrachalam: The flood situation in Bhadrachalam town and surrounding areas remained grim on Friday with Godavari river flowing above the danger mark and the water level is rising every hour.

The water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam is 71 feet on Friday due to incessant rains in the catchment areas for the past one week. This is the second time in the history that the Godavari bridge has been closed for traffic due to flood waters. It was in 1986 the bridge was closed when water level had reached 75.6 feet.

In 1990, the water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam had touched 70.8 feet. Officials said the water level is likely to rise further as it is receiving over two lakh cusecs of water from upper reaches.

The bund constructed in 2000 helped in resolving the problem of inundation of the town to a great extent during all these years. Following the present heavy inflows, road connectivity to Kothagudem, Kunavaram, Dummugudem, Burgumpad, etc, have been disrupted. Many mandals are without power.

Around 15,000 flood victims from 351 villages were shifted to 60 flood relief centres.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who reviewed the situation, directed the district administration to position more NDRF teams and keep helicopters ready for evacuation if need be. One air force helicopter has been kept ready at ITC premises. The District administration has also sought the help of Army.

The administration also strengthened the bund area with sandbags and water levels are being closely monitored to meet any situation. Around 200 people from Burgampad, Sarapaka, Nagineniprolu, Reddypalem have been shifted to relief centres.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty visited low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam town asking the residents to move to rehabilitation centres. Production at ITC Paperboards factory in Sarapaka was shut down as flood water entered the premises.