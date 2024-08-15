1-trillion dollar economy in 10 yrs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday unveiled his vision for the next decade saying that his government envisages promoting Telangana as ‘One trillion US Dollar economy’ state. Inaugurating the new campus of the global IT company Cognizant at Kokapet in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said: “My government is not competing with AP, Karnataka or others.



We are competing with the world.There is no need for fear that investments would move to AP in view of the change of the government there since Telangana has Hyderabad city which has emerged as the best destination for investments and companies like Cognizant which provide highest employment opportunities prefer Telangana.”Explaining the action plan to develop ‘Future City’ on the lines of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, Revanth Reddy said, “The future state of Telangana is covered with three rings.

The first ring is the core urban area of Hyderabad, and the second one is a semi-urban area where the manufacturing facility will be developed. The third ring will be a rural Telangana outside the Regional Ring Road. This area will be developed as the best villages in Asia with all modern facilities.”The CM said that an “Investor Task Force” will also be established soon to hold regular meetings for investments and achieve the ambition of transforming Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy in the next 10 years.

Acknowledging that foundation for the present-day Hyderabad was laid by the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Revanth said the works started by Naidu were carried forward by the successive governments.

Referring to his just-concluded tour of the US and South Korea, the Chief Minister said the state had already attracted record investments of Rs 31,500 crore which will create more than 30,750 jobs and that more agreements were in the pipeline.