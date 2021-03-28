10 Telangana temples to Speed Post prasadam to your doorsteps

Hyderabad: Now, get prasadam from 10 popular temples in Telangana delivered at your doorsteps through Speed Post. The Endowments Department and the India Post joined hands for this unique service, which was formally launched by Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday. The prasadam will consist of dry fruits, and devotees can book the same at the nearest post office by paying the requisite fee.

It will be delivered in about 2 to 3 days at the doorsteps of devotees within the State. This service is also being extended through 1.6 lakh post offices across the country. The postal department would collect Rs 100 as service charge for delivering the prasadam.

The temples from where the devotees can book prasadam are Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Sitarama Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, Sri Jnana Saraswathi temple in Basara, Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Komarvelli, Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Ganesh temple in Secunderabad, Yellamma-Pochamma temple in Balkampet and Sri Hanuman temple in Karmanghat. The devotees who cannot go to the temples can also book Arjitha sevas online through T-app folio and offline at the post offices.

Those who want to go in for online Arjitha sevas will have to mention their names and Gothram and pujas would be performed accordingly. Soon these services would be extended to another 15 temples in the State. So far about 22 temples have been included in the T-App Folio.