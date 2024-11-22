10 yrs of BRS ‘misrule’ Vs 10 mths of people’s govt

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Assembly is likely to begin on December 9. However, the big question doing rounds in the political circles is “Will Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao attend the session and take on the government or not.”

This session assumes importance as the government which would be completing one year in office wants to present a report card on what it had done in 10 months as compared to the 10 years of ‘misrule’, of the previous BRS government.

Besides this, the Adani indictment by the US Department of Justice and the FBI for alleged bribing of ‘Indian officials’, for various projects is likely to take center stage during the discussions in the Assembly.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is said to be preparing a detailed document on the failures of the BRS government during its 10-year rule and the speed of deliverance of promises made by the Congress before the elections with statistical data.

Issues like the Musi Rejuvenation Project, Fourth City, establishment of Pharma Village and land acquisition, etc, are also likely to be top on the agenda. A special debate on the omissions and commissions of the previous government may also take place, sources said. The new RoR (Record of Rights) bill, it is said, will also be discussed and passed during the session.

Some key departments like Irrigation, Education, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj and IT and Industry have been asked to give a comparative analysis of what the BRS government had done in 10 years and what the present government had achieved in the last one year. Respective ministers will also make presentations, it is learnt.