100 BJP leaders join BRS party in Nizamabad

Nizambad: 100 BJP leaders from Bhagat Singh Colony and Arsapalli joined the BRS party at Ellammagutta BRS party office in the presence of Nizamabad Urban MLA and BRS party MLA candidate Ganesh Bigala on Tuesday.

We stand by everyone who joins the BRS party, he said. Strengthening the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, he explained the development and welfare schemes in Nizamabad city to the people and directed the activists to work hard for the victory of the BRS party.