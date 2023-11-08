  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

100 BJP leaders join BRS party in Nizamabad

100 BJP leaders join BRS party in Nizamabad
x
Highlights

100 BJP leaders from Bhagat Singh Colony and Arsapalli joined the BRS party at Ellammagutta BRS party office in the presence of Nizamabad Urban MLA and BRS party MLA candidate Ganesh Bigala on Tuesday.

Nizambad: 100 BJP leaders from Bhagat Singh Colony and Arsapalli joined the BRS party at Ellammagutta BRS party office in the presence of Nizamabad Urban MLA and BRS party MLA candidate Ganesh Bigala on Tuesday.

We stand by everyone who joins the BRS party, he said. Strengthening the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, he explained the development and welfare schemes in Nizamabad city to the people and directed the activists to work hard for the victory of the BRS party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X