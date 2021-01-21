1,000 cr invested to strengthen caste-based professions: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Karimnagar: The TRS government aims to make fishermen community economically strong, stated Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography.

Along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, he held a press meet at LMD Guest House in Karimnagar on Thursday. Minister Srinivas Yadav said with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the government has taken up various activities across the State to strengthen caste-based professions. As part of it, motorcycles, live jackets and fishing nets were sanctioned to fishermen along with construction of community halls and fish markets.

Stating that the government is striving hard to solve all the issues of Gangaputra community people, he said Gaurav

Bhavan was sanctioned for Gangaputra community with an investment of Rs 3 crore in three acres at Uppal in Hyderabad. With perfect implementation of employment schemes, the

government is taking all kinds of measures for the all-round development of villages also,

by constructing Vaikuntadhamam, dumping yards, model markets, nurseries and Palle Prakruthi Vanams.

One tractor was sanctioned to every village panchayat.

Several schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were sanctioned keeping in view of farmers' welfare along with construction of community halls for various communities at mandal and district headquarters, Minister Srinivas Yadav added.

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar said IT Minister KT Rama Rao is capable of handling Chief Minister post, who has vast experience in terms of administration. 'We will abide by whatever decision taken by Chie Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Selection of KTR as the CM is party's internal matters and the BJP has nothing to do with it,' he stated.