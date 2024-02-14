1000 Pillars Temple ready by Feb-end: Kishan Reddy

WarangaL: The reconstructed Kalyanamandapam of the Thousand Pillars Temple, the abode of Lord Rudreshwara Swamy, will be dedicated to the devotees by the end of February, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said. the minister spoke to the media after inspecting the temple in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

“The government spent Rs 60 crore for the infrastructure at the Ramappa Temple, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, at Palampet in Mulugu district,” Kishan said. He said that Warangal Fort will have a new façade lighting to improve the aesthetics of the Kakatiya capital.

The Centre had already constructed guest houses besides providing boating facilities at several places under the Tribal Circuit, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sammakka Saralamma Tribal University in Mulugu. The classes will commence from this academic year, he added.