10,000 will get jobs at Apparel Park: KTR

Sircilla: As many as 10,000 people would be employed in the Peddur Apparel Park at Sircilla in the district, stated IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of Gokaldas Images Pvt. Ltd. factory at Peddur Apparel Park along with Gokaldas Managing Director, Sumeer Hinduja, here on Friday. With the blessings of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao the region was on a path of development, he said.

In 2005, the then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy promised to set up Apparel Park, but it was not implemented. The dream of the people of Sircilla has come true under the leadership of CM KCR the Minister added, saying that more than 80 percent of women would get employment opportunities.

Orders were being placed for bathukamma sarees, government schools' uniforms increasing the income of the weavers. Medical facilities would also be provided in the park along with a baby care centre. The factories were being set up with international standards. The fabrics produced here would go to the international market. Two or three factories would be coming up in the coming days on these 60 acres and Gokaldas company would start functioning in the next six months, Rama Rao said.

The Minister stated that Telangana was the number one cotton growing state in India. The South India Mills Association says that the best quality cotton was available in the state. The Telangana Textile and Apparel Policy was brought to give employment opportunities to locals.

A company called Young One would be setting up its factory at the Warangal Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. With that 12, 000 people might get employment opportunities. Kerala-based Kitex company has come to Warangal with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to provide employment to 4,000 people, he added.

Informing that Cheneta Bhima would be launched soon Rama Rao noted that under the scheme Rs 5 lakh insurance facility would be provided. He said work was underway on a programme called Worker to Owner at a cost of Rs 400 crore in 88 acres in Peddur.