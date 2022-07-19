10th class student bitten by snake at govt school in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, a 10th student was bitten by a snake on Tuesday. The incident took place at Mangalpad High School of Edapalli Mandal of Nizamabad District. According to the sources, Saicharan, a 10th standard student, was bitten by a snake when he went to the rest room. The teachers were immediately alerted and he was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The condition of government school in Nizamabad district has become worse. The incessant rains are causing troubles to the students as snakes and scorpions are entering the classrooms. Rama Rao, an education official, said that the teachers first completed the first aid treatment at Edapally PHC centre and then sent him to the Nizamabad district headquarters for better treatment.