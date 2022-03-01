11 more Telangana students reach Delhi from Ukraine

In yet another batch, 11 more Telangana students reached Delhi from war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday. The Indian Embassy officials helped these students to cross over Romania from the Ukraine border.

The students boarded a special flight from Bucharest to New Delhi and were taken to Telangana Bhavan where they were provided with food. They will take a flight to Hyderabad shortly.

On Sunday, around 39 people including students returned to Telangana from Ukraine while 14 students reached on Monday.

It is known that the Telangana government provided free air tickets and bus services to the Ukraine returnees of the state. In the latest, all those who returned to the state from Ukraine will be provided free bus service to their hometown from Hyderabad airport.