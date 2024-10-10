11,062 aspiring teachers get appointment orders

Hyderabad: “It’s Dasara time. People of the state are happily celebrating the festival, and the Government thought it would be befitting to add to the joy of the celebrations by handing over 11,062 appointment orders to the aspiring teachers,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Despite the hurdles created by the BRS, the Chief Minister said the government had succeeded in making appointments a big event. “This not only will help the aspiring teachers to get jobs but will also help in strengthening the education system in Telangana. The government is committed to bringing the past glory to the government schools. Soon the government will fill all teacher vacancies,” the Chief Minister said here on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of teachers in shaping the future of children, Revanth said, “I am confident that this recruitment will help in creating a system where people would feel proud to say that their child was studying in a government school. Teachers in the state should work with dedication to create a bright future generation and help in producing talented young human resources.” Revanth Reddy said former President Abdul Kalam and many other great leaders and scientists had studied in government schools. He said he was a small fry compared to them, but he too studied in government school and became the Chief Minister of Telangana. He said his other colleagues like Bhatti Vikramarka and Prof Kodandaram were also products of government schools.

He also made the new appointees take a pledge that they would play their role in the comprehensive development of students by giving them the necessary knowledge of human values. Revanth Reddy said there were about 30,000 government schools with a student strength of 24 lakhs while 10,000 private schools have 34 lakh students. “This ratio must change, and parents should feel proud to say that their wards were studying in Government schools,” he added. The CM said that the government would be laying the foundation stone for integrated residential schools with all facilities in 25 Assembly constituencies. These schools would cost Rs 5,000 crore. He said the government would also implement the recommendations of the Education Commission.

The CM called upon the teachers to take up the responsibility to wean away students from drugs and shape them as future resources for the country.