12 Maoist gram committee members arrested in Kothagudem

Manugur ASP P Sabharish producing the arrested Maoist gram committee members before the media at Kothagudem
The police have arrested 12 Maoist gram committee members in the district on Friday and recovered explosives from them.

According to Manugur ASP P Sabharish, they have arrested the Maoists during search operation in the forest of Regalla-Nimmagudem and Aswapurampadu-Metlatogu under Manugur police sub-division.

Two police teams conducted combing operations following a tip off that Maoists were trying to plant explosives targeting the police. The police recovered tiffin boxes, 14 gelatin sticks, three detonators, electric wire and battery cells from the arrested.

The arrested Maoists were appointed as gram committee members three years ago by their leaders. Acting at the directions of Maoist leaders Azad, Lachhanna, Mangu, Sudhir and Tulasi, the arrested were engaged in planting landmines in the forests, the ASP police said.

