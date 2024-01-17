1,265 kg maha laddu on way to Ayodhya as prasad from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maha Laddu is ready to be offered as an offering for the opening ceremony of Sri Seetharama Swamy Temple to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Nagabhushanam, a devotee, prepared 1,265 kg Maha Laddu through Sri Rama Catering Services in Maredpally Picket.

It will be offered as prasad to Sri Ramachandra Swamy of Ayodhya. On Tuesday, devotees Nagabhushanam Reddy and Krishnakumari explained the details of this.

They said that 1265 kg of maha laddu was prepared at East Maredpally Balanjaneya Devasthanam by Sri Rama Catering Services and they are taking it to Ayodhya from Hyderabad on Wednesday. They said that arrangements have been made at his residence in Maredpally for the visit of devotees from 6 am to 2 pm on Wednesday.

After that, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will start the procession to Tadband Hanuman Temple. According to the instructions of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, a procession is being taken from Hyderabad to Ayodhya by road.

They explained that with the permission of the president of the trust, Sampatrai ji, on the occasion of Sitaramula's honor, five more laddus are being prepared and taken at the rate of two kilos per day. Rama devotees BN Srinu, Sama Mahender Reddy, Prem Kumar, Vijayanand, Mahesh, Ajay, Chandana, Satish, Raj Mallesh and others participated in the meeting.