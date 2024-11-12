13 IAS officers transferred

Hyderabad: The State government effected a major reshuffle of the IAS officers on Monday. 2005 batch IAS official Ilambarithi has been appointed as GHMC Commissioner and Smita Sabharwal, who played a key role in the CMO in the previous BRS government, has been posted as Secretary to the Tourism department. D Krishna Bhaskar has been appointed as TRANSCO CMD.

Member Secretary, Telangana State Finance Commission Smita Sabharwal has been transferred and posted as Secretary to YAT & C department, duly relieving N Sridhar from FAC (Full Additional Charge) of the said post.

Commissioner to Prohibition & Excise E Sridhar was transferred and posted as Secretary to government, BC Welfare Department, duly relieving B Venkatesham from FAC. Anita Ramachandran, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural development was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Women and Child Welfare wing duly relieving Dr T K Sreedevi from the FAC.

Ilambarithi K, Commissioner Transport is transferred and posted as Commissioner, GHMC. K Surendra Mohan, Secretary to Government (Mines & Geology), I&C Department was placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Transport.

Chevvuru Hari Kiran, who was waiting for posting, has been posted as

Director, Prohibition & Excise. D Krishna Bhaskar, Spl. Secretary to Deputy CM and Spl. Secretary to Government, Finance & Planning(FAC) was transferred and posted as CMD, TRANSCO, duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from FAC.

Siva Sankar Lotheti, who was waiting for posting, is posted as CEO, Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, duly relieving RV Karnan from FAC. Srijana G was posted as Director, PR & RD.

Chittem Lakshmi, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Director, AYUSH, duly relieving Christina Z Chongthu from FAC of the said post. Krishna Aditya S, Director, Labour, was transferred and posted as Director, Intermediate Education & Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education.

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Secretary to Government, LET&F Department is placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Labour, vice Krishna Aditya transferred. Dr Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, is placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government.